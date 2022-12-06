Caiden MacGibbon, 5, has grade four Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG/DIPG), a tumourous cancer in the part of the brain which controls basic, essential bodily functions like swallowing, balance and eye movement. Photo / Givealittle

An Auckland family is heartbroken by “happy, bubbly, cheeky” 5-year-old Caiden MacGibbon’s shock diagnosis of a brain stem tumour, which can’t be surgically removed.

His parents are making a bucket list for their “sweet little boy” after the family’s “worst nightmare” was realised last Thursday. Pathology results from Caiden’s biopsy showed his tumour was a fatal and incurable childhood cancer.

A Givealittle page outlining the “long and uncertain road ahead” was launched to support the family after they received Caiden’s initial diagnosis on Monday, November 14.

Caiden has grade four Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG/DIPG), a tumourous cancer in the part of the brain that controls basic, essential bodily functions like swallowing, balance and eye movement.

Pathology results from 5-year-old Caiden MacGibbon's biopsy showed he had a fatal and incurable childhood cancer. Photo / Givealittle

His aunt, Jenna Bensley-Briggs continues to provide updates on his condition and treatment. She said he would start six weeks of radiation therapy this week to try and shrink the tumour.

“DIPG is unfortunately one [cancer] that has underfunded research with no advancement in treatment in the last 40 years despite it being a leading cause of brain cancer in children worldwide,” Caiden’s aunt said on Facebook.

Caiden has had two “high risk” surgeries to take a biopsy of the tumour since November 18. The first was inconclusive but the second confirmed he had DMG.

In an update on November 29, Caiden’s aunt said the tumour was hard to penetrate which “could mean it has been there for some time”.

“Caiden is allowed to leave Starship on the weekend for day trips so [his parents] are doing a bucket list for Caiden. Every day counts and every moment is precious.”

“They [Caiden’s parents] have been so grateful to those who have come forward with offers on experiences that are every little boy’s dream.”

The Givealittle page said, “we all hope that there is a successful treatment plan for the brain tumour.

‘We also know that Caiden will need ongoing support to regain his motor skills, to rebuild his physical strength and recover from the emotional stress his little body has wrongly had to endure.”

The page has already received $12,115 since its launch on November 18. The family expected their income would drop while dealing with Caiden’s treatment and recovery as well as any other unexpected expenses that could arise.

“Please keep Caiden and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we wish for a miracle for this sweet little boy.”











