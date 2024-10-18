Advertisement
Family fears for 28-year-old Kiwi expat Kadin Drury missing in Spain for five months

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The family of a 28-year-old New Zealand man missing for five months in Spain have growing fears for his whereabouts and have enlisted the help of international agencies to find him.

Kadin Drury moved to Spain for work in mid-March and has not been in contact with family or friends since May.

A woman claiming to be Drury’s older sister made a plea to social media on Wednesday, which opened by saying: “This is a long shot, but any help will be good”.

She said Drury went to Spain in the middle of March for a job and sent an email to his father on March 31.

“[He] then emailed a good friend in May and then all of a sudden, no contact... with anyone,” the post read.

She said this was “very unlike Kadin” and family and friends had not been contacted by him.

“[There have been] no replies to emails and [his] phone goes to voicemail,” she said.

She described Drury as having brown hair, brown eyes and being about 1.75m tall.

She said his family were working with the New Zealand Police, international police, New Zealand Red Cross and Spanish Customs, which currently had an alert to watch for him.

“Police are now looking into his bank transactions and whereabouts in Spain he landed.

“At this point we are stuck,” she said.

Drury’s sister made a plea for any information on her brother’s whereabouts and asked anyone who has heard from him to get in contact with his friends or family, “no matter how irrelevant it seems”.

“I know it’s very little information to go on, and I’m angry/upset we don’t have anything else to go on.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed it was aware of reports of a missing New Zealander in Spain.

“Consular officials are in contact with his family. For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided,” they said.

A police spokesperson said it was a matter for overseas authorities.

