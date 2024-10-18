“[He] then emailed a good friend in May and then all of a sudden, no contact... with anyone,” the post read.

She said this was “very unlike Kadin” and family and friends had not been contacted by him.

“[There have been] no replies to emails and [his] phone goes to voicemail,” she said.

She described Drury as having brown hair, brown eyes and being about 1.75m tall.

She said his family were working with the New Zealand Police, international police, New Zealand Red Cross and Spanish Customs, which currently had an alert to watch for him.

“Police are now looking into his bank transactions and whereabouts in Spain he landed.

“At this point we are stuck,” she said.

Drury’s sister made a plea for any information on her brother’s whereabouts and asked anyone who has heard from him to get in contact with his friends or family, “no matter how irrelevant it seems”.

“I know it’s very little information to go on, and I’m angry/upset we don’t have anything else to go on.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed it was aware of reports of a missing New Zealander in Spain.

“Consular officials are in contact with his family. For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided,” they said.

A police spokesperson said it was a matter for overseas authorities.