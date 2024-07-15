A small but dedicated Northland community gathered to celebrate a two-year upgrade of one of Northland’s most fascinating historic museums.
About 35 people turned out to the launch of the refreshed Jack Morgan Museum in Hūkerenui, including various relatives, volunteers, Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, Northland Regional councillor Jack Craw and former Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai.
Museum operations manager Leanne Eunson said the upgrade began two years ago with the construction of a new building to house an office, workroom, and storage area for Morgan’s extensive collections.
After that was completed in February, volunteers have been working on refreshing the original displays and creating new ones including a mini school replica, a working telephone exchange and a replica washhouse with several vintage washing machines and wringers.
There is even a 1950s-era dental clinic – known as “the murder house” - complete with terrifying drills and equipment donated by original volunteers Ennis and Dave Francis.