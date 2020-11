Emergency services responded to an incident on Rahu Rd, Karangahake just after 11am on Monday. Photo / Google Maps

A man has died after a tree fell on him at a rural property in Karangahake, near Paeroa, this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the address on Rahu Rd in Karangahake just after 11am on Rahu Rd.

Initial reports were that a tree had fallen and trapped a person.

St John sent two ambulances, a spokesperson confirmed. Fire and Emergency NZ were also called.

Police remain in attendance and WorkSafe will be advised.