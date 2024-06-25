Fake blood splattered inside Defence House in protest action

Gaza protestors at parliament have thrown a red substance around Defence House in Wellington the morning. Photo / Julia Gabel

Protestors have splattered fake blood inside Defence House, next door to Parliament, this morning.

Images of the scene show fake blood splattered and pooled around the entrance of the building, and on the front desk. Both entrances inside Defence House, where workers have to present swipe cards to enter, had the red substance thrown on them.

A reporter at the scene said there were around 15 protestors “out the back of Parliament”.

Protestors were also stationed near Defence House, near a cafe and sites where workers enter the building.

A witness described the substance as a “red liquid”, which was possibly paint.

Police officers are at the scene, including a police van.

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force have been contacted for comment.

