A woman has been arrested and a firearm seized after a Facebook Marketplace deal in West Auckland went wrong.

Shortly after 1am on Tuesday, the victim met a person in Westgate as part of a purchase through the platform, Waitematā West area response manager Senior Sergeant Damian Albert said.

The victim then got into the offenders’ vehicle, where his phone and ATM card were allegedly stolen.

“An amount of cash was withdrawn from the victim’s account before the two offenders fled the area in two separate vehicles,” Albert said.