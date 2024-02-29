Students from the MP’s old school, Tangaroa College, performed a powerful haka as the hearse carrying Fa’anānā Efeso Collins left the centre. Video / Simon Wilson / Michael Craig

Students of a South Auckland secondary school performed a powerful haka this afternoon as the hearse carrying Fa’anānā Efeso Collins left his public funeral at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

Students from the Green MP’s old school, Tangaroa College, were emotional and fierce as they paid tribute in haka to Fa’anānā, who was head boy at the college in the early 1990s.

A crowd of more than 2000 people gathered inside the venue today to farewell Collins, known as “Fes” to his closest friends, who collapsed and died after a ChildFund charity event in downtown Auckland last week.

Tangaroa College deputy head boy Seyliann Siafolau, who led the haka, said it was an emotional day for them.

Student's from Fa’anānā Efeso Collins' old school, Tangaroa College, performed an emotional haka as the hearse carrying Collins left the Due Drop Hope Centre in Manukau. Photo / Michael Craig

“His name is marked up on the walls, with all the other head prefects. It’s emotional.”

The 17-year-old said he met Fa’anānā at a school event and was presented a special civic services badge by the late MP.

The haka was led by deputy head boy Seyliann Siafolau. Photo / Michael Craig

The youngster, who is due to join the navy next year, said the MP had given him his phone number in case he needed it one day.

Speaking about Collins’ impact on young South Aucklanders, Seyliann said: “He just inspired me to be my best.”

Fa’anānā Efeso Collins was head boy at the South Auckland college in the early 90s. Photo / Michael Craig

The hearse carrying Collins passed by Tangaroa College, Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Junior School and the Otara Rugby Football Club after departing the funeral venue.

Efeso’s wife Vasa Fia Collins took to the stage at his funeral today with her two young daughters.

“I am an ordinary woman who married an extraordinary man,” she said.

She said Fes had given her her greatest treasures - their girls.

She said she knew early on that she would have to share her husband with many others.

“Fes was born to lead. If you knew him, you’d know that he always tried to discreetly enter spaces and sit at the back.

Efeso Collins' wife Vasa Fia Collins and their children Kaperiela and Asalemo at the Green MP's funeral today. Photo / Michael Craig

“He treated me like a queen every single moment we were together.

“A true gentleman - always serving our needs before his own.”

He brought peace, forgiveness and love into difficult spaces, Vasa Fia said.

“He was the very best of us.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson also spoke at the memorial.

“Our 15 MPs are all here,” she said.

Acknowledging his daughters and wife Vasa Fia, she said: “He lived for the power of Pacific women.”

Collins' mother is greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at today's memorial service. Photo / Michael Craig

She also acknowledged the Labour Party and the relationship he had with many on that side of the house.

“Efeso was a part of the change that Aotearoa deserves,” Davidson said.

“You are brilliant in your intelligence, humour, activism and generosity … my friend, my brother Fes, what I wouldn’t give to hug you - and close - right now. Even just one more time, you beautiful man. I love you always.”

Nearing the end of her eulogy, his sister, Jemimah-Solo Collins, bid her brother - whom she nicknamed Boppa - farewell, saying: “Manuia lau malaga, Boppa. Until we meet in the clouds.”