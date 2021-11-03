F-35A lightning II fighter jet on display at next Warbirds Over Wanaka

The Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II set to be at Warbirds Over Wanaka at Easter. Photo / Supplied

The Royal Australian Air Force will display its new F-35A Lightning II fighter jet at next Easter's Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow.

It will be the first display of the F-35A in New Zealand by the RAAF, which is spending $17 billion upgrading its joint strike fighter fleet.

According to the RAAF website, the first of 72 F-35A aircraft arrived in Australia in December 2018 and the first F-35A squadron, No3 Squadron, became operational this year.

The fleet now has 33 F-35A jet aircraft and all 72 fighters should be fully operational by 2023.

Wanaka's airshow is celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the Australians are among several air forces invited to take part.

RAAF Acting Chief of Air Force Air Vice-marshal Stephen Meredith, said the airshow was an excellent opportunity to represent the RAAF in New Zealand and take part in the celebrations.

The RAAF will also have a C-130J Hercules on static display at next year's airshow. Photo / Supplied

The RAAF will also have a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft on static display.

Warbirds Over Wanaka general manager Ed Taylor said having the F-35A confirmed was huge for the event.

"Modern, fast jets are always very popular with our crowds and follows past displays from the F/A-18A/B Hornets also out of Australia and the USAF F-16 Fighting Falcons.

''Warbirds Over Wanaka is the perfect event at which to reflect on the very close and deepening bond shared by both RNZAF and the RAAF.''

Taylor said the C-130J display was a great opportunity to look through the aircraft, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has ordered five of these aircraft to replace the current C-130H Hercules, an approximately $1 billion purchase.

The airshow runs at Wanaka Airport from April 15-17.