Extremely rare beaked whale spotted near Antarctica for the first time in 5 years

The Beaked Whales spotted near Scott Base in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

As lucky as finding a needle in a haystack, Scott Base has been visited by elusive Arnoux's beaked whales.

Two pods of the notoriously secretive whales were spotted by the Antarctica New Zealand team at Scott Base recently.

The last sighting of the whale was five years ago.

The team raced outside to take pictures which are now considered of scientific importance, as sightings of the whales are so rare.

Antarctica New Zealand science tech Jamie McGaw said he counted about 12 whales in total and it looked like they were having a ball.

"They made their way across the water right in front of the station, only a few kilometres offshore. They were tail slapping and breaching, with the boom of their bodies hitting the water echoing around Pram Point.

"We weren't sure exactly what type of whale they were, so the base was buzzing with discussion following the sighting."

Antarctica New Zealand sent the images to the Department of Conversation which was able to officially identify the whales.

Department of Conservation science adviser, marine species, Anton van Helden said the images are great.

Beaked Whales spotted near Scott Base in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

"These are Arnoux's beaked whales. When I was in the Ross Sea in 2012 I saw similar activity and got one very bad photo, so it is lovely to see these.

"We don't know their population size, or how they spend their lives. We are reliant on these sorts of rarely recorded events, and occasional stranded animals to try and interpret their lives."

Antarctica New Zealand science adviser Rebecca Macneil said the photos depict the whales porpoising.

"Beaked whales are known for being incredibly elusive, so it is very exciting for the Scott Base team to be offered the rare chance to see these cryptic animals."

