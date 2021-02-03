'Extensive delays': Serious crash south of Warkworth closes SH1

A serious crash has happened north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A serious crash has closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland, with motorists warned to expect "extensive delays".

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious two-car crash on SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth, near Pohuehue.

A police spokesperson said the road is expected to remain closed in both directions for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.

"Police were called about 5pm. Initial reports are there have been injuries."

NZTA advised that a northbound detour via SH16 from Silverdale will be put in place.

Anyone travelling northbound or southbound should take SH16.

SH1 PUHOI TO WARKWORTH - ROAD CLOSED - 5:25PM

Due to a serious crash #SH1 is now CLOSED in the Pohuehue area between Warworth and Puhoi. Northbound detour will be via SH16 from Silverdale. Delay your journey or allow extra time for long delays/detour: https://t.co/I2IxGCmSze &YP pic.twitter.com/8YI6Xw70Dt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 3, 2021

A photo of the scene shows a collision involving multiple vehicles spread across both the north and southbound lanes.

Lines of traffic can be seen forming.

More to come ...