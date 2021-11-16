Extended Christmas shutdown on Auckland rail network for major work

Hundreds of workers will be involved with repairing tracks and other projects on the rail network. Photo / Alex Burton

Hundreds of workers will be involved with repairing tracks and other projects on the rail network. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland trains will not run for four weeks after Christmas to allow work on the troubled rail network.

Buses will replace trains on all lines from December 26 to January 16 and the eastern line will reopen in the last week using the Strand station in Parnell.

KiwiRail expects to have more than 1000 people working across the network. Another 200 people will continue working on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link, which will be light years ahead of the rest of the rail network when it opens in 2024.

By that date, a further $762 million has to be spent upgrading the wider rail network and buying new trains.

The rail network was shut down from December 26 to January 10 last summer and speed restrictions were put in place for several months while KiwiRail replaced 130km of tracks, angering Auckland Transport.

David Gordon, KiwiRail Capital Projects and Asset Development Manager. Photo / Alex Burto

KiwiRail capital projects and asset development manager David Gordon said with the Government's $1.5 billion investment in Auckland's rail network, a massive programme is under way to develop a world-class rail service for Aucklanders.



"The Christmas shutdown allows us to get a huge amount of work done over a short period of time. Our projects would take years longer to complete without the ability to make big strides during intermittent shutdowns so we thank Aucklanders for their understanding.



"It will take a few years but, once complete, the network will allow more frequent and more reliable train services for Auckland Transport's passenger trains and greater capacity for freight trains," Gordon said.

This Christmas, work will ramp up on electrifying rail between Papakura and Pukekohe, work will continue on a third main rail line between Westfield and Wiri and track repairs.



The track into the complex entry to Britomart station will also be replaced. In May 2018, a broken track caused a train derailment in the Britomart tunnel.

The track at Britomart station will be replaced. Photo / File

Gordon blamed the poor network on years of under-investment in the track infrastructure, while more and more services run through Auckland.

Since former Auckland City mayor Christine Fletcher built the new Britomart station that opened in 2003, rail patronage has grown to 21 million passengers a year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has savaged rail patronage, which is at about 12,000 to 13,000 passengers a day, or 15.7 per cent, of pre-Covid levels.

After the three-week shutdown across the entire rail network, track work will continue at Britomart station and CRL's Mt Eden site.

From January 17 to January 23, buses will replace trains on the western line, and between Newmarket and Britomart for other services. Eastern line trains will use the Strand Station in Parnell during this time.

AT said customers may find scheduled buses quicker than replacement bus services on the rail timetable, and encouraged people to use the Journey Planner or AT Mobile app to find the most suitable service.

Gordon said commuters and rail corridor neighbours will be notified of any changes that are likely to affect them.

"However, some inconvenience and noise is inevitable, and we apologise in advance for that and thank Aucklanders for their patience," he said.

Work will continue over Christmas on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, KiwiRail workers have voted for a nationwide strike affecting all operations, including rail ferries and the Auckland and Wellington Metro systems, in support of an 8 per cent pay rise. No date has been given for the strike.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Wayne Butson said the decision was not taken lightly, but was a reflection of the strongly held views of rail workers.

"Rail workers have kept the country rolling throughout the pandemic, and as essential workers they want to see recognition of their service."

This will be the first full national stoppage of the rail system in New Zealand since 1994 and reflects the anger and distress of the membership, said Butson.

The union's relationship with KiwiRail has become difficult, with a very high turnover in senior management creating problems, he said.