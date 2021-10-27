Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Infected person travelled on Auckland's eastern train line

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A person infected with Covid-19 made numerous trips on Auckland's eastern train line.

Anyone who was also on the train during the specified times now has to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

The same advice goes to anyone who visited Pak'nSave Sylvia Park on Monday afternoon.

6pm update

• Pak'nSave Westgate: 17 Fred Taylor Dr, Westgate. Tues October 19 between 10.30am and 12.45pm.

• Train Eastern Line Fleet AM945 Britomart to Orakei: Auckland. Wed October 20 between 5.30am and 5.41am.

• Train Eastern Line Fleet AMP945 from Orakei to Britomart: Auckland. Wed October 20 between 3.03pm and 3.20pm.

• Pak'nSave Royal Oak: 691 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak. Wed October 6pm and 7.40pm

• Train Eastern Line Fleet AMA103 from Orakei to Britomart: Auckland. Wed October 20 between 3.30pm and 3.45pm

• Train Eastern Line Fleet AMT714 from Orakei to Britomart: Auckland. Fri October 22 between 3.30pm and 3.20pm

4pm update

• Gull Henderson: 150 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson. Tues, October 12 between 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

• Countdown Pt Chevalier: 13 Point Chevalier Rd, Point Chevalier. Tues October 19 between 1.15pm and 2pm.

• New World Eastridge: 209 Kepa Rd, Mission Bay. Tues October 19 between 8.15pm and 10pm

• Burger King Sunnybrae: 3 Sunnybrae Rd, Hillcrest. Wed October 20 between 11.15am and 12.30pm.

• GAS Chartwell: 39 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield. Wed October 20 between 2.45pm and 4pm.

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mount Wellington Highway, Mount Wellington. Mon October 25 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm.

• McDonald's Northcote: 3 Akoranga Dr, Northcote. Thurs October 21 between 11.15am and 1.30pm.

12.20pm update

• Huapai Laundromat: 318 Main Rd, Huapai, Kumeu, West Auckland. Thurs, Oct 21, 8pm-10pm

• Countdown Kelston: Corner of Great North Rd and West Coast Rd, Glen Eden / Kelston. Sun, Oct 24, 9am-4.30pm

• Health Plus Pharmacy Manukau: 578 Great South Rd, Manukau. Weds, Oct 20, 10.30am-11am

• Health New Lynn: 1 McCrae Way, New Lynn, West Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 12.15pm-1.30pm

10.40am update

• Countdown Kelston: Corner of Great North and West Coast Rds, Glen Eden / Kelston, West Auckland

Authorities earlier said a chemist in South Auckland has been linked to an infected case.

The East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, has been identified as a place of interest on the Ministry of Health's first updated list this morning.

The Covid-positive person was there for 15 minutes on Sunday night between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

8am update

• East Tāmaki Pharmacy: 3 Watford St, Otara, South Auckland

East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, is the latest location of interest revealed. Image / Google

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days and to get a test if Covid symptoms start to appear.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

A total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events were released by the Health Ministry yesterday.

Positive cases in the community on Monday

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was two days ago.

Chemist Warehouse in Henderson, West Auckland, has been linked to an infected person on Monday morning between 8.56am and 9.15am.

The same advice is being given to those who were there at the same time - monitor your health for two weeks and get tested for Covid if any symptoms start to show.

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was also visited by a positive case on Monday - between 8pm and 8.15pm.