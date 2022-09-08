Experts set to detonate old mortar bomb found in Auckland backyard

Jono Pryor and his dog were among the many residents asked to evacuate in Auckland this evening following the discovery of an old mortar shell in someone's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Experts are set to blow up an old mortar discovered in an Auckland backyard.

Police and the defence force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit will begin a series of "small controlled detonations" at the Pukenui St home in Epsom between 11am and midday to safely dispose of the explosive.

The old mortar bomb was dug up in the home's backyard yesterday evening at around 5.15pm.

Police then evacuated four streets and about 100 people in the surrounding area, local resident Cameron de Lile said.

The EOD experts were unable to remove the mortar last night but made it as safe as possible before finding temporary accommodation for the occupiers of the house.

All other residents were then able able to return to their homes.

However, police said they had since returned to the area and reinstated cordons and were "evacuating properties in the area as a precaution to allow the EOD team to dispose of the item safely".

"The process of conducting a series of small controlled detonations is expected to take place between 11am and midday today."

"The sounds from this will potentially be heard in the surrounding area."

Police on the scene in Epsom, Auckland, where an old mortar shell was dug in a resident's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said the public would also notice an increased police presence while the detonation took place and until the area was deemed safe.

Traffic diversions are in place but it is not expected to disrupt any main roads.

"Police will advise when it is safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes," police said.

Radio host Jono Pryor was earlier among the residents evacuated yesterday, sayng he and his dog couldn't get back into their house.

"We were about to start our walk just after six and the police came knocking on the door telling us to evacuate."

He said he sat outside his home for about three hours.