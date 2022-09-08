Jono Pryor and his dog were among the many residents asked to evacuate in Auckland this evening following the discovery of an old mortar shell in someone's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland residents were tonight evacuated after an old mortar bomb was dug up in a backyard in Epsom.

Police evacuated four streets and about 100 people surrounding the house on Pukenui Rd, according to local Cameron de Lile.

He said police had set up several cordons to prevent anyone from entering the area, and were telling residents to stay with friends because it was unlikely the area would be reopened tonight.

Police said an old mortar shell had been found at a residential property and nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

They said the Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was at the scene.

Broadcasting host Jono Pryor was one of the residents evacuated this evening and said he and his dog couldn't get back into the house.

Police on the scene in Epsom, Auckland, where an old mortar shell was dug in a resident's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"We were about to start our walk just after six and the police came knocking on the door telling us to evacuate."

Pryor had been sitting outside for three hours but said he heard the cordons would be lifted soon.

Police have since left the residence and said the Army explosives unit was unable to remove the item this evening. However, precautions have been put in place to mitigate any risk.

Temporary accommodation has been found for the occupiers of the affected property, and all other residents are now able to safely return to their homes.

Police and the EOD team will return in the morning, and cordons will be reinstated to allow the team to dispose of the bomb safely.

A scene guard will be in place at the affected property overnight.