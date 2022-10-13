Expect delays: Auckland's Southwestern motorway crash cleared

A crash on Auckland's State Highway 20 after the airport exit has caused delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash has been cleared after traffic was blocked for a time on Auckland's southwestern motorway this morning, but motorists are advised to expect delays.

At 7.05am a crash blocked the left northbound lane after the SH20A (airport) exit, Waka Kotahi said.

Motorists were advised to pass with care and expect delays until cleared.

This crash has now been fully cleared, but motorists should allow extra time as delays northbound from Manukau start to ease.

UPDATE 7:55AM

Around 7.40am, the section of Auckland's southwestern motorway remained partly blocked as emergency services were in attendance, Waka Kotahi said.

"Delay your journey or expect delays northbound from Manukau. Consider using SH1 for travel north."