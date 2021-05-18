Expat survey: NZ ranks sixth best destination

New Zealand rated well on environment, quality of life and career opportunities. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand comes sixth out of 59 destinations in a survey about life and work abroad for expatriates, despite landing in the bottom 10 when it comes to cost of living.

The Expat Insider 2021 survey by InterNations showed Aotearoa rated well with expats on their career opportunities, work-life balance, and the impact of Covid-19.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents for the New Zealand part of the survey were happy with official communication of the pandemic, and few were affected in terms of their social lives (6 per cent), work and business (10 per cent).

"New Zealand is the only country that has gone back to normal after a short lockdown," said one respondent from the United States.

Nearly seven in 10 expats surveyed here got their Covid-19 updates from official government sources. Only 28 per cent relied on social media, compared to 40 per cent worldwide.

Eighty-one per cent considered their jobs secure, versus the global figure of 61 per cent. Eight-three per cent rated their work-life balance positively.

New Zealand also rated well in terms of the availability of online government services, natural environment, security, and peace and quiet.

Its worst performance was in the survey's cost of living index, coming 50th out of 59 countries - 53 per cent of respondents said the cost of living was too high, compared to 34 per cent globally.

The survey about living and working abroad involved 12,420 expatriates representing 172 nationalities living in 59 countries and territories.

Eighty-three expats living in New Zealand responded to the survey.

Taiwan, Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia and Portugal were the top five destinations for expats, according to the survey.

This is the third year in a row that Taiwan has topped the Expat Insider survey.

Kuwait, Italy, South Africa, Russia and Egypt were the bottom five in the rankings.