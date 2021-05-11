Executive and deputy principals absent from private Cambridge boarding school

St Peter's School in the Waikato district of Cambridge. Photo / Google Maps

Parents have been left in the dark regarding the whereabouts of a Cambridge private school's executive principal and deputy principal.

Executive principal Dale Burden and deputy principal Yevette Williams, husband and wife, have been absent from St Peter's School since the recent holiday break, Stuff understands.

In an email sent out on Monday evening, the school acknowledged queries from parents and caregivers over the location of the two staff members but said it was unable to comment further due to privacy reasons.

It assured parents and caregivers that all operational matters would be taken care of by chief operating officer Rob Campbell, while teaching and learning matters would be looked after by campus principal Julie Small.

Questions from the Herald were forwarded to the school's PR company, which reiterated that it was unable to provide any comment due to privacy reasons.

Burden joined the elite Waikato school in 2016 after a decade as headmaster of Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland.

The Anglican-affiliated school, with a history that dates back more than 80 years, teaches

students from Year 7 to Year 13 with boarding facilities on site.

Annual tuition fees to attend the private school start from $20,750 for Year 7-8 day students.

It offers a broad sports curriculum covering rowing, equestrian, cheerleading, rock climbing, and lacrosse.