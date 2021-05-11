Missing teens: Two Hamilton teens found; Auckland 13 yr old still missing

Hamilton 13-year-old Chastity remained missing on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Two missing Waikato teens have been found but another remains missing in Auckland, more than a week on.

Ariz Royal made a plea for her son, Ahiaataewa Royal-Watene, to come home after he "took off" from their Hamilton home on Friday afternoon.

She hadn't been heard from him since but when contacted by the Herald at 1pm today, Royal confirmed she had just picked him up.

She was now relieved to have him safe at home again.

And by about 4pm, Hamilton 13-year-old Chastity had been found at a relative's house in Auckland by police, but Counties Manukau police are still looking for Kansas, also aged 13.

Chastity and her family, including her mum, known as Miss Walters, had on Saturday moved to Hamilton from south Waikato.

Kansas, 13, from Mt Wellington, has been missing since May 3. Photo / NZ Police

Just hours later, about 5.45pm, she went missing and hadn't been seen since.

Earlier today, Walters said police had visited the Mt Roskill house but no one was there.

"It's been four long days we want our Chas home it's not the same. We all miss her so much."

She was eventually found by police this afternoon, much to her relief, however she was still keen to get her back to Hamilton at some point.

Kansas was last seen on the morning of May 3 and it was believed she could be in the Ōtāhuhu area, near the centre of town or a recreation facility.

"If you have seen Kansas or have information which might help police locate her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210503/2514," police said on Facebook.

