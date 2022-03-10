Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Exclusive poll: Covid 19 Omicron - What Kiwis think about vaccination mandates and the Parliament protests

5 minutes to read
March 3 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern said yesterday's violence on Parliament grounds was a sight she never expected to see and the area today was something akin to a "rubbish dump".

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

A new exclusive poll shows where voters stand on when vaccination mandates should end, and reveals how much support there was for the protesters who camped out at Parliament for three weeks.

The poll, conducted

