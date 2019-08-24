Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Exclusive: Investigation launched after death of unborn baby at Counties Manukau DHB

5 minutes to read
Counties Manukau has hired more maternity service staff after a damning review last September. Photo / Dean Purcell

Counties Manukau has hired more maternity service staff after a damning review last September. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Political Reporter

Fair Care banner

Counties Manukau DHB is investigating after a woman lost her unborn baby after 20 weeks gestation.

The death is one of two potential "serious adverse events" in women's health services this year, the Herald on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.