Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Exclusive first interview: Veteran Kiwi crime fighter returns to take up new role as Auckland police commissioner

By
6 mins to read
The candlelight vigil, organised by the Migrant Workers Association, was attended by politicians, locals and loved ones of Janak Patel. Video / Ella Wilks

The candlelight vigil, organised by the Migrant Workers Association, was attended by politicians, locals and loved ones of Janak Patel. Video / Ella Wilks

A four-decade veteran of the force is the first Assistant Commissioner Tāmaki Makaurau, a new role overseeing Auckland police. In a city where a climate of fear can prevail for many residents amid a spate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand