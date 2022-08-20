In a newly letter released letter that was sent by Gaurav Sharma to the PM's chief of staff that make light of a number of his allegations. Video / Newshub

A former Labour candidate has backed embattled MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, saying he had heard his friend complain about bullying in Parliament before going public with the claims.

Nathaniel Blomfield has twice run as Labour's candidate for Coromandel, being beaten in the safe National seat on both attempts by current MP Scott Simpson.

As a friend of Sharma, Blomfield said he'd heard his mate express "growing frustrations" with Labour's top brass for well over a year since getting into Parliament.

Sharma earlier said he was called in "day after day" by senior party figures and told he was a "terrible MP".

Speaking to Newshub Nation this morning, he reiterated his claim of being bullied by Labour Whip Kieran McAnulty, revealing the contents of a letter he wrote to the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff in December.

"I felt like I was at the headmaster's office every day and had no control over my own life and my work."

He accused the Labour whips of "systematic bullying… to overburden me and ruin my reputation".

Labour's former chief whip and MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty "absolutely" rejected the bullying claims made against him, which he said was "backed up by the Prime Minister and caucus".

Ex-Labour candidate for Coromandel electorate Nathaniel Blomfield backs his friend, embattled MP, Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Alison Smith

Current senior whip Duncan Webb also said Sharma's claims were unfounded and rejected all allegations.

"The Whip's office has been supportive of all MPs improving their staff management skills and is committed to ensuring a safe workplace for Parliamentary employees."

Sharma now faces expulsion from Labour's caucus.

Former Coromandel candidate Blomfield said he wanted to speak out to defend Sharma's character.

He also said that - while he hadn't experienced bullying himself - he did believe that not enough support was given to new MPs.

Labour Party President Claire Szabo, however, said she was confident the party offered "good support" to its candidates.

But Blomfield said new MPs - especially ones like Hamilton West MP Sharma who surprised political pundits by winning in what was considered a National seat - were not regarded as being "in the club" by the party's top brass.

There was a message given to new MPs and candidates that they should "keep their head down and shut up" and tow the party line no matter how qualified or competent they already were, Blomfield claimed.

Those who were candidates in typically "unwinnable" National seats were especially given the least support, Blomfield said.

He claimed that MPs tended to tow the party's line because they were constantly hoping to get a higher position on the party's list - with higher positions meaning they had a better chance of winning a seat in Parliament.

"MPs and candidates are constantly reminded that if you step out of line in any way you are risking your ever-important list position," he said.

As a personal example, Blomfield said he got little support from Labour's top brass during a very difficult time three weeks before the 2020 Election when his mother died from an undiagnosed cancer.

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has levelled bullying claims at the party's leadership. Photo / Getty

He said a fellow Labour candidate told the party's national campaign team what had happened to Blomfield and how he was "struggling", but in response he got "crickets, nothing".

He said ultimately he still supports the party.

"Do not get me wrong, I fully believe Jacinda [Ardern] is doing a great job running the country, that is why the party and our voters put her there."

"[But] I felt I had to speak out to say no we are not one big happy family within Labour."

Labour's president Szabo, meanwhile, said her team had received "very positive feedback from candidates about the 2020 election campaign in what was a historically successful result for the Party".

"However I'm sorry to hear Nathanial feels he didn't get enough support, and particularly given the tragedy he experienced at a uniquely challenging time for his campaign," she said.

She said training for candidates included a two-day session in Wellington, weekly candidate conference calls to offer training and support as well as setting up text and email groups for candidates to ask questions and to provide advice and resources.

She also acknowledged the disappointment candidates would feel about getting low positions on the party's list.

However, in 2020, Labour had more "good candidates than winnable list places".

Labour - like every other political party - also had to prioritise its resources heading into its election campaign and could not put the same resources into every electorate, Szabo said.

"I would record the party's ongoing thanks to those who serve the party in unwinnable seats, offering New Zealanders in all electorates a real choice for their candidate vote and raising party vote for Labour," she said.