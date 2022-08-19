Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Gaurav Sharma v Jacinda Ardern can only end one way

7 minutes to read
Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern in happier times. Photo / Instagram

Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern in happier times. Photo / Instagram

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

They say you should always talk behind people's backs - that way your victim hears you more than once.

It's a lesson Jacinda Ardern and Gaurav Sharma are learning as they wage war against one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.