Large waves are washing ashore and skies are turning black in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. Video / Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau / Willy Baptiste Florian / Johnny Teisi / US StormWatch

Campgrounds and a marina have been evacuated overnight in Northland due to a tsunami surge that caused "significant damage" in Tutukaka.

Boats have been "completely destroyed" by a wave around 2m higher than the high tide line - believed to be caused by a combination of Cyclone Cody and a huge volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Last night Civil Defence Northland issued a tsunami warning for people living along the coastline following the violent eruption of underground volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai.

It warned of "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore".

One Tutukaka local, whose boat was among those destroyed, was concerned he received no Civil Defence alert on his phone. Photo / Supplied

But it appears some people were still caught unaware last night. Pictures from Tutukaka Marina show boats loose from their moorings with visible damage to their hulls.

Civil Defence is warning sightseers to stay away as the hazardous surges are continuing, and are likely along the entire east coast of Northland.

A Tutukaka local told the Herald his boat and many others had been completely destroyed - and he was concerned there had been no civil defence alert beyond the general warning put out earlier.

"Multiple boats have been destroyed. The wave cleared the breakwater which is around 2.0m higher than the high tide line. There was absolutely no civil defence warning, no tsunami siren activated and no phone notifications."

He had seen a notice in the news earlier but took little notice, he said.

"We have had multiple tsunami alerts which has triggered the alarm system and boats have been completely fine."

He was concerned for the safety of those who lived on their boats in the marina.

A half-sunk boat at Tutukaka marina. Photo / Alison Jeffs, Facebook

A number of people on social media are also reporting they did not get a civil defence alert to their phones prior to the surge.

On Saturday evening water was sucked out of half the bay followed by "massive surges" up into the estuary, Rebecca Hendl-Smith tweeted. "Pretty scary and I reckon most of us on the Sandspit evacuated soon after that."

Police said they had attended a number of tsunami-related jobs in the Far North, with the first call coming in at 11.20pm from Te Rere.

"Police, fire and Coast Guard assisted in evacuating some boats from [Tutukaka] marina after large waves surged ashore. The waves have also damaged some pontoons and boats moored at the marina," a spokeswoman said.

She was unsure how many people had been evacuated.

Civil Defence had also advised of a campground being flooded at Mahinepua Bay. Police had attended the campsite to assist with evacuations, she said.

Civil Defence believes the surge was caused by a combination of Cyclone Cody and the Tonga eruption.

The violent eruption from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai sent ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the air and has caused untold damage in the Pacific nation.

It's also sparked tsunami warnings for coastlines around the Pacific, with Civil Defence putting out an alert at 8.14pm warning to stay out of the water until at least 4am today.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."

But it said there was no need to evacuate unless advised directly by local authorities.

Multiple boats have been destroyed in a surge at Tutukaka in Northland overnight. Photo / Supplied

However just before midnight Civil Defence Northland said it was aware of "a number of impacts" that had taken place along Northland's east coast.

"These impacts have generally been localised and either in, or close to, the water, but in at least one instance have caused significant damage: Tutukaka Marina, where there has been damage to a number of boats and marina structures, with people who live on their boats within the marina evacuated as a precaution."

This morning Civil Defence said daylight confirmed the extent of the damage, and it was "sad news" for a number of boat owners.

Frequent and strong surge activity was continuing this morning and was likely to be happening along the whole of Northland's east coast.

"Experience from past tsunami events has been that this activity can continue for a number of days, and that locations that have previously been calm can suddenly experience unpredictable surges.

"Please continue to take extreme care in and around the water and don't give in to the temptation to go sightseeing - the combination of the effects of Cyclone Cody and already-heightened sea levels with tsunami surge from the Tonga eruption has the potential to create hazards that have not previously been experienced."

Civil Defence said last night a number of coastal campgrounds had also been evacuated or campers relocated because of incoming waves.

"It's a challenge to distinguish the effects of the storm surge generated by Cyclone Cody, from currents/surges resulting from the volcanic eruption in Tonga, but our best assessment at this stage is that the two combined in a number of specific places, with local landforms also playing a part," Civil Defence said.

"Damage assessment/cleanup efforts will begin in earnest in the morning at Tutukaka Marina in particular (noting that Tonga is also facing a major cleanup)."

People were warned to take great care around beachfronts and estuaries as past tsunamis had caused unpredictable effects for a number of days, while Cyclone Cody was also still causing large waves.

"It's not a time for taking chances".

Civil Defence thanked everyone who had helped last night including emergency services, community members, iwi, and businesses.