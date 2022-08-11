Ethnic communities in NZ 'face barriers, discrimination and racism': Minister for Ethnic Communities

Members of ethnic communites are mostly higher educated than the rest of NZ, but many struggle to find decent jobs. Photo / Peter Meecham

Ethnic communities make up one in five people in New Zealand, and more of them hold bachelor's and postgraduate qualification compared with the rest of the population.

But, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan says many continue to face barriers and struggle to find employment that pays a decent wage.

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities today released its first strategy setting out actions it will take over the coming years to achieve wellbeing outcomes for ethnic communities.

According to the ministry, 941,571 people out of 4,699,755 New Zealanders identify as an ethnic community member.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The largest communities are Chinese (4.9 per cent), Indian (4.7 per cent), Filipino (1.5 per cent), Korean (0.7 per cent) and South African European (0.7 per cent).

Largest numbers of ethnic communities live in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Lower Hutt, and 76 per cent were born overseas.

The top three industries that ethnic community members work in are accommodation and food services, professional scientific and technical services, and healthcare and social assistance services and retail.

"There are specific and persistent barriers that some of our communities face... whether it be accessing government services, securing employment, and being paid equitably for the work they do," Radhakrishnan said.

Food services are one of the top three industries that ethnic communities work in. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"Incidents of discrimination, including racism, is a stark reality in schools, in places of work and daily life."

She said that in response to a draft of the strategy released last year, communities were clear that they wanted to belong, to contribute and be seen as strong contributors to New Zealand's growth.

"Some of our communities have significant untapped potential, whether it is valuable skills sets, entrepreneurism, global experiences and international connections which can help invigorate...diversify our economy and add to the richness of our culture," Radhakrishnan said.

Four key priorities for the strategy were developed based on what communities said were important to them, she said.

Indians are the second largest ethnic community in NZ, making up 4.7 per cent of the population. Photo / File

These were to promote the value of diversity and improve inclusion, developing and supporting initiatives to improve economic outcomes, ensuring equitable provision and access to government services, and working to connect and empower community groups.

Radhakrishnan said the ministry will deliver on its strategy by working in partnership with other government agencies, community organisations, local government and the private sector.

The ministry's chief executive Mervin Singham said having a clear direction set by the communities was vital.

"The strategy is our beginning. It is our first step. It will drive where we put our effort for the next three years," Singham said.

He said the ministry had hoped to start work on the strategy earlier.

"But like many organisations around the world, Covid-19 has had a huge impact," Singham said.

"A lot of resource has been needed to support the Government's response to the pandemic. Now we can focus on delivering the strategy."