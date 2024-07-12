Insurance premiums have doubled in the past decade, concerning the regulator. How are the major insurers actually assessing risk? Video / Cameron Pitney / NZ Herald

A toilet paper manufacturer’s switch from using natural gas to geothermal steam will reduce carbon emissions by an amount equivalent to removing over 2200 cars from the road, a mill company says.

Essity said in a statement its Kawerau mill in the Bay of Plenty was the nation’s “only paper manufacturer and converter of toilet tissue and paper towels”, producing around 55,000 tonnes of products each year for brands such as Sorbent, Purex, Handee and Tork.

The Sweden-headquartered company said by the end of this year its Kawerau paper machine would use renewable geothermal steam, with the last natural gas component on the machine being replaced with a new drum dryer using geothermal steam for heat and drying.

The new drum dryer that will use geothermal steam for heat and drying at Essity’s Kawerau mill.

The statement said the programme to reduce the mill’s emissions had been going more than a decade, with Essity putting $20 million into decarbonising its Kawerau paper production.