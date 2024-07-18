The cabins in Eskdale alongside State Highway 5. Photo / Paul Taylor

A row of portable office cabins has popped up on a cyclone-hit Eskdale property next to State Highway 5 – piquing the curiosity of passing motorists.

A dozen portable cabins, or portacoms, have been moved to a site owned by KiwiRail near the closed Hukarere Girls’ College north of Napier.

They are being stored on the property after being offered up for use as site offices for the Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) alliance.

Trec was set up about a year ago to repair the region’s enormous road and rail damage after Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

The Trec alliance is a partnership between NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail, Downer, Fulton Hogan and Higgins.