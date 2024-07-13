Iconic Eskdale property over three decades: Lavender farm to doggy daycare to cyclone

Past owners Liz (left) and Max Patmoy, with their dog Klaus, and recent resident and business owner Katrina Harris. Photo / Paul Taylor
A red barn stands amid silt and rocks in a now desolate part of Eskdale.
For motorists passing by on State Highway 5, there are few clues as to its colourful history.
At the turnof the century, the property north of Napier boasted a sprawling lavender farm which attracted busloads of tourists, including for Art Deco Festivals, and it later became a doggy daycare amid “perfect” surroundings.
They planted 23,000 lavender plants and the barn was used as a shop and distillery - for making hundreds of litres of lavender oil each year - flanked by a large marquee, where they housed guests and a cafe.
“It was a real touristy thing, the tour buses used to come out and unload all the nice tourists.”
Max and wife Liz said they had great memories from those years including hosting Art Deco events.
The lavender farm was eventually removed and the property changed hands a couple of times in the 2010s.
Katrina Harris’ family bought it in 2019, establishing Doggy Daycare - adding a daycare centre for about 30 dogs to complement the existing kennels.
“It was going really, really well and then the cyclone hit,” she said, adding the daycare centre was completely washed away.
Fortunately, no dogs were in the daycare during the floods and only six dogs were in the kennels, which were rescued and moved into the nearby home.
There were five people in Harris and husband John’s house during the floods, as well as nine dogs, all of whom survived despite floodwaters reaching near neck height.
No one lives on the property now. It was deemed Category 3 after the floods, and the home was demolished a few weeks ago as part of the Category 3 buyout process.
“It just changed overnight,” she said, of the landscape now.
“We had it so perfect and beautiful, it was park-like grounds.
“It is just very ugly [now] and it is sad. We were only there three and a half years but Max and Liz, they grew that.”
Harris has since started a dog walking business in Napier, Doggy Treks, and her family are moving on with their lives.
Harris’ sister owns most of the land at the Eskdale property, apart from around the demolished home (which is owned by the council), and is unsure what to do with it in future - including the eye-catching red barn.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.