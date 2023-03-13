Influencer called out over comments about Asian builders, criticism mounts on the Government’s welfare boost and how the country’s tracking 28 days on from Cyclone Gabrielle in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Two soldiers have revealed they disobeyed Civil Defence orders so they could rescue people trapped in Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Locals there were stranded on roofs as floodwaters raged around them.

The two reservists, based near Napier, say they were ordered to go on a rescue mission to Glengarry Rd near Puketapu but decided the bigger emergency was in Esk Valley and went there instead.

They were the first two Defence Force personnel in Esk Valley that Tuesday morning.

As the cyclone pounded Hawke’s Bay, Staff Sergeant Davey Forbes was woken at 2am by a phone call from Civil Defence asking for help.

He and Corporal Storm Harrison were told to head up to Glengarry Rd in Puketapu to rescue a trapped family.

But after speaking with volunteer firefighters Harrison quickly realised the problem was much bigger in Eskdale where the river had burst its banks.

“We just thought, ‘bugger it, let’s go’, there are people that need to be saved. So we just took it upon ourselves just to get out there and try and rescue people”.

The soldiers said disobeying the order to help people on Glengarry Road was a difficult decision but with power and communication out they knew they had to act quickly.

Harrison said going to Esk Valley instead likely broke the chain of command and protocol.

“There’s obviously rules and regulations that we have to follow, but when the s** hits the fan we just got stuck in and did what we had to do and dealt with the repercussions later.

“If it wasn’t for Davey organising and getting everything sorted, [and] I think our quick reaction, we wouldn’t have been there”.

Forbes said their decision led to dozens of people being saved.

“We found another 18-odd cars that were trapped with kids and adults and dogs so we managed to get them out of there”.

In the days before the cyclone was due to hit Forbes was put in charge of Defence Force resources for Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence.

He said at the initial emergency planning conference on Monday, February 13, Wairoa, Waipukurau, Waipawa, and Pōrangahau were prioritised as areas most at risk from flooding.

Esk Valley was not seen as a major concern.

“We definitely had contingencies in place. But honestly, I don’t think any contingencies could have prepared us for what we went into,” Forbes said.

The two men said there were limited Defence Force resources in Hawke’s Bay when the cyclone struck.

The Unimog that made it possible for them to get into Esk Valley through raging floodwaters was the only one in Hawke’s Bay at the time.

Forbes said all other vehicles were in Waiouru at a reservist training camp.

“The majority of our army reserve was in Waiouru on their annual training exercise where they’re getting qualified on their weapons and stuff like that.

“So they were still trying to come back from Waiouru to come and be part of it”.

He called in help from the Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North to urgently get more boots on the ground.

“We actually rang through to our mates and warned them ‘you need to get your guys ready’, and then we went back up through the official command channels to make that happen”.

Harrison said the work of local people, including the Bay View volunteer fire service, Search and Rescue, and Police, ensured Esk Valley residents got out that morning.

“We were doing our job, there were other people out there doing twice as much as we did. There’s a lot of heroes out there and there’s a lot of people that put their lives on the line”.

The two men are now helping with the clean-up effort in Hawke’s Bay.

RNZ has approached both Civil Defence and the army for comment.