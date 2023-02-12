Escaped prisoners: Security firm shifting prisoners fronts up as convicts still at large

The company, revealed to be First Security, has launched a review of the incident and will not be commenting further on the matter at this time. Photo / 123rf

Three prisoners are still at large three days after staging a daring escape on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The prisoners were being transported to Mt Eden Corrections Facility and broke out of their transport van on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, The security company responsible for the transportation of the escaped prisoners has confirmed none of their staff was injured during their break-away from a prison van.

The company, revealed to be First Security, has launched a review of the incident and will not be commenting further on the matter at this time.

The escaped convicts, later named as Zane Hepi, Billy Fepulea’i and Joseph Ng Wun, fled on to the motorway by foot at 2.40pm.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing to locate the trio, warrants have been issued for their arrests.

“We are reminding the public the three men are considered dangerous and should not be approached,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson.

The three prisoners on the run (from left to right): Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea’i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun. Photos / NZ Police

First Security was the firm overseeing the prisoners’ commute, their involvement was confirmed to the Herald by a spokesperson.

In a statement, First Security said they immediately notified the Department of Corrections and the NZ Police when the prisoners broke out.

“We can also confirm that all First Security employees are safe and uninjured,” the spokesperson said.

A review is being conducted by the security firm, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections into the events that led up to their escape.

“Public safety is our priority and we are working with the Department of Corrections and NZ Police in resolving this incident.”

First Security will not be commenting further on the matter while the review is being completed.

Meanwhile, the police hunt for the escaped offenders continues as Cyclone Gabrielle looms over the Auckland region.

During their search, police arrested two people over the weekend believed to be involved in the ongoing escape, however, both were arrested on unrelated charges.

On Saturday, a police operation was launched when officers were alerted to a vehicle of interest in Warkworth shortly after 2pm, the car was believed to be connected to the prisoners’ escape.

Eyewitnesses saw several police cars and a hovering helicopter on the north side of the Johnstones Hill tunnel, chasing a black SUV.

Armed Police stopped the car on State Highway 1, near Pohuehue, without any issue.

A police spokesperson said two people were arrested on matters unrelated to the escape and were helping the police with inquiries.

Earlier that day, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong had issued a warning to anyone who may be concealing information about the trio’s whereabouts.

“Our focus remains on locating the prisoners; however, we would like to remind people that anyone who is helping these men avoid police could be liable for criminal charges,” he said.

The men at large have connections across Counties Manukau and Auckland City, police said.

Fepulea’i was in court last year over an assault on a police officer that was filmed and later shared on social media.

The incident happened on January 28 on Tāmaki Drive near Mission Bay and left the officer injured.

Fepulea’i was later charged with assault of police, resisting police, possession for supply of methamphetamine, injuring with intent to injure, escaping police custody, possession of utensils for consuming methamphetamine, theft under $500 and procuring methamphetamine.

Some of the charges related to past incidents.

Superintendent Shanan Gray made a call for anybody who witnessed the escape to contact police as soon as possible using the 105 phone service.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided once they become available,” he said.

A Corrections spokesperson said police were informed immediately.

“We encourage anyone with information about the prisoners’ location to contact police on 111,” they said.

“Public safety is our top priority.”



