Auckland residents are being evacuated after an old bomb was dug up in someone's backyard. Photo / NZME

Auckland residents are being evacuated after an old mortar bomb was dug up in someone's backyard.

Police have evacuated four streets and approximately 100 people surrounding the house on Pukenui Rd in Epsom, according to local Cameron de Lile.

He said police have set up several cordons to prevent anyone from entering the area, and said police are telling residents to stay with friends as it is unlikely the area will be reopened tonight.

A police spokeswoman said that an old mortar shell was located at a residential property and those nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

They also said the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on the scene.

Police are advising members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

More to come.