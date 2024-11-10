Peter Thomas.

Principal Brenda McNaughton sent an email out to parents about today’s article and what the school is doing to prevent further incidents.

“You may have noticed that the New Zealand Herald has today published a story concerning details of historic[al] allegations of sexual misconduct against our former staff member Peter Thomas,” the email read.

“These historic[al] allegations against the former staff member, Peter Thomas, relate to a period prior to my appointment as principal so I am currently seeking more details and clarification.

“Our primary concern should always be for the safety and welfare of our students and other members of our school community, and we are constantly reviewing our protocol to ensure it is as robust as possible for the protection of the girls.”

As part of the “constant review”, in Term 1 this year the school board made “significant updates” to the school’s child protection policy and all teachers attended professional development in following the revised policy, she said.

In Term 2, the board then initiated an independent review into the student support area, “so that we can assure our student and parent community of exceptional practice in this wellbeing area of the school”.

“This term, our whole staff are involved in rewriting our code of conduct, to ensure this also demonstrates best practice and is utilised by each member of our community (staff and students alike) to uphold the safety and wellbeing of our young women,” McNaughton wrote.

“We all want our school, and all schools, to be safe places for our young people so they can thrive while at school, and beyond.

“Whilst we are reviewing this information and our procedures, we encourage any students or the wider school community with any concerns to contact us directly in confidence.”

The school and McNaughton have not responded to questions about a student earlier being barred from music studies after raising her concerns about Thomas.

The Herald asked Epsom Girls’ Grammar if it believed it had properly investigated her earlier complaint and why she was barred from entering the music department.

McNaughton responded with quotes similar or identical to those in her email to parents.

The Herald has sent several follow-up emails but the school has not responded.

The student, Mia*, said she first made her complaint at the end of 2018 when she was in Year 12, a keen music student, who saw Epsom Girls’ Grammar as a potential gateway to the musical career she wanted.

In March 2019, the investigation into the complaint ended, with Mia being told there was not enough evidence to substantiate it.

Mia said she was later asked to sign a “student plan to maintain safety at school”, which barred her from entering the music department.

The Herald has seen this document.

“[Mia] is not to go to the music department for any reason,” it directed.

“If [Mia] wishes to attend a school music event either at school or offsite [she] is expected to discuss this with [the counsellor] well beforehand.”

“[Mia] will respect the need for all matters related to the allegations she presented in term 1 and the subsequent investigation, to be kept private and confidential.”

“If [Mia] should happen to meet Mr Thomas by chance she will ignore him,” the May 2019 document said.

Mia also alleges the school told her she could no longer take Year 13 scholarship music – even if she studied alone outside the music department. The Herald has been unable to verify this with Epsom Girls’ Grammar.

“It was crushing, I remember just feeling like, ‘oh, yeah, my music career was definitely over’,” she told the Herald.

“I feel like wasted potential ... If I had just stayed quiet, I could have a career.”

Through his lawyer, Thomas has told the Herald he denied and still denies the allegations by Mia. “They simply did not happen,” he said.

*Mia was under 18 when she made the accusation and her name has been changed to protect her identity.

