Epsom double killings: Accused has court hearing from hospital bed

The man accused of murdering Epsom couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera had his first court hearing from a hospital bed today.

The 29-year-old has been charged with murdering the husband and wife in their Auckland home last Friday. Paramedics rushed to the property on The Drive around 11.30am but the pair died at the scene.

Herman Bangera and Elizabeth Bangera were stabbed to death. Photo / Supplied

The accused also faces one charge of attempted murder.

He remains under police guard at Auckland Hospital.

The hearing was taken with Judge Josephine Bouchier.

Judge Bouchier granted the accused interim name suppression.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Auckland High Court on April 14.

"This is an absolutely tragedy for this family, their friends and wider community," detective inspector Scott Beard said yesterday.

Another person who was hospitalised with superficial injuries has been discharged and interviewed by detectives.

The Herald understands this person may have been a passerby who tried to intervene.