Epsom double killing: Accused stabber in custody under mental health laws

Herman and Elizabeth Bangera suffered fatal injuries at their Epsom home. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of fatally stabbing Herman Bangera and Elizabeth Bangera on March 19 in central Auckland will stay in custody for mental health reasons.

He has been remanded at the Mason Clinic psychiatric unit under the Mental Health Act.

He faces two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

The High Court in Auckland today heard discussions about whether the man accused of the Epsom stabbings was subject to a compulsory treatment order.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald said she wouldn't impose such an order if one already applied.

The court heard health experts had suggested the 29-year-old stay where he is for at least six weeks.

A doctor suggested the man stay at the clinic so experts could complete the relevant reports.

His next appearance will be on June 9 and he still has name suppression.

Defence lawyers will advise the court whether the accused man will appear in court next time in person or by audiovisual link.

The Bangeras, a married couple, were stabbed in their home on The Drive in Epsom and another person was injured.

The Herald has been told the couple moved to New Zealand from Goa, India, in about 2007.

Elizabeth Bangera was 55 and her husband was 60.