Epsom commercial building fire: Cause of large blaze still under investigation

Firefighters respond to a two-storey blaze at the Crockers Property Management head office in Epsom. Photo / Matthew Vincent

Firefighters have finished battling a large structure fire that kept them busy for nearly 10 hours overnight.

However, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Crockers Property Management head office, a commercial building on Manukau Rd in Epsom, at 8.20 last night.

They finally left the scene around 6 this morning.

"By 6am, we'd done everything we could," Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Mark Richards said today.

Thankfully, no one was at the business at the time and nobody was hurt, a Crockers Property Management spokesperson told the Herald.

"We are incredibly grateful to Fire & Emergency NZ for their prompt response to the monitored alarm," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work closely with them on next steps."

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in Epsom last night. Photo / Matthew Vincent

The fire was already well-involved in both levels of the two-storey building by the time fire crews got there, officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the building, which is approximately 20 metres by 30 metres. A BP petrol station neighbours the property.

Nine fire trucks were called to the scene throughout the night.

One witness told the Herald yesterday the fire was easily noticeable in the neighbourhood, and not just because police were diverting traffic from Manukau Rd.

"It was very smokey," he said. "I smelt it first and I was inside."