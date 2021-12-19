Firefighters race to blaze in two-storey building in Epsom

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Epsom. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Epsom. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

The Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Casey Cook said firefighters were called to a blaze in a building on Manukau Road at about 8.20pm.

Nine fire trucks are now in attendance.

The fire is burning in a two-storey building that is approximately 20 by 30 metres.

"The fire appears to be on both levels," she said.

A motorist told the Herald police have stopped traffic in the area while firefighters battle the fire, which appears to be in the back of Crockers Property Management building.

At this stage, Cook said the fire is not threatening any neighbouring buildings, one of which is a BP station.

More to come.