Firefighters tackle large blaze at commercial building near Morrinsville

The fire broke out just after 3m on Wood Road in Tatuanui near Morrinsville. Photo / Google Maps

Firefighters from around the Waikato are tackling are large blaze at a large commercial building near Morrinsville this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the fire understood to be at Wallace Proteins Rendering Plant on Wood Rd in Tatuanui just after 3am.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said there were seven fire trucks and three water tankers from all over the Waikato including Matamata, Te Aroha, Tahuna, Paeroa, Morrinsville and Hamilton.

The building is 50m x 50m and the fire was well engulfed when firefighters arrived.