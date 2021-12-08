South Auckland shooting: Man arrested, firearm seized after police respond to incident in Ōtara

Man arrested, firearm seized following incident in South Auckland. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man has been arrested and a firearm seized after at least a dozen armed police officers swooped on a property In Hills Rd in Ōtara in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they had received a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm at about 7.15pm last night.

The man was located at nearby Mayfield Park and was taken into custody at about 10pm.

There are no reported injuries and police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.

An eyewitness described to the Herald hearing two "loud bangs" just after 10pm and then saw ambulance staff and police officers rush to a property on the street.

It is understood at least 15 officers descended on the scene, as well as members of the Police Negotiation Team. At least two ambulances and a number of police vehicles were also seen.

Earlier on Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital following an altercation in Epsom.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Great South Rd and Manakau Rd at around 7pm - with a witness saying they saw two men on Gillies Ave just outside Epsom Girls Grammar School covered in blood.

They reported seeing three ambulances and police officers surrounding the men.

The witness told the Herald they later saw the two men taken away by ambulance.

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances, police confirmed.

"The community will notice an increased police presence in the area while we continue to undertake inquiries," a police spokesperson said.