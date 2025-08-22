Advertisement
Enhanced Games: Kiwi athletes line up for ‘Doped Games’, million-dollar bonuses on offer

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Enhanced Games founder and president Aron D'Souza (inset) says New Zealand athletes have applied to be part of his pro-steroids event. Herald composite photograph.

How far can we push human performance with drugs? Doped-up athletes will be battling it out for million-dollar prize money at the inaugural Enhanced Games next year. Neil Reid interviewed the games’ proud boss - as sports officials here slam the initiative as dangerous.

Four-time Greek Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev proudly

