Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Energy crisis: Power gentailers are draining NZ’s economic lifeblood, political courage is needed - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The energy shortage is forcing manufacturers to cut production to keep power flowing to households. Will more renewable electricity fix the problem for the future?
Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

It’s time to put a stake through the heart of the gentailers that are draining New Zealand’s economic lifeblood.

Otherwise, we won’t have much of an economy left - and more and more families will shiver through winter.

We are experiencing an energy crisis in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand