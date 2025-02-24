Mercury says it has made good progress on renewables. Photo / Supplied

Mercury NZ said it expects power prices for its residential customers to rise on average by 9.7% from April.

The company said energy prices - gas and electricity - for consumers are expected to increase across the board.

The power price rise primarily reflected increases in lines and transmission charges due to rising costs and the level of investment in infrastructure required, in line with the Commerce Commission’s price path reset for the next five-year period, it said.

It also reflected the rise in the cost of wholesale electricity and other costs.

The company said last year’s dry winter had put a dent in its first-half operating result.