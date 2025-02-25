He said 2024 showed how the country benefited from having large and financially strong generator-retailers.

“While the situation was particularly challenging, we know we rely on Mother Nature for our fuel and accept the financial impact droughts bring.

“We prepare the business to deal with these kinds of eventualities, including maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet.”

Operating cash flows were $50m, down from $303m in the same period last year.

The results were heavily impacted by the cost of hedge contracts for winter 2024 in the face of 1 in 90-year record low inflows and an unexpected and unprecedented shortage of domestic gas.

The hedge contracts included calling the largest demand response option with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (ebitdaf) fell to $257m from $443m.

Meridian underlying net profit fell from $175m to a $5m loss.

The company kept its interim dividend unchanged at 6.15 cents a share because of the challenging first half.

Barclay said the company - which this week invoked a demand response arrangement with the biggest power user, NZAS, was “highly focused” on the coming winter.

“The bigger issue, though, is the structural and significant shortage of domestic gas,” he said.

New Zealand needs to take urgent action to address this.

“Gas is the biggest factor in setting spot and future electricity prices,” Barclay said.

The business weathered an “extraordinarily difficult set of circumstances” over the half.

“At the same time, we’ve not backed away from our strategic goals one bit and our customer market share has continued to grow as has our renewable development pipeline.”

