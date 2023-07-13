Struggling to pay power bills? If you're on a benefit or retired, you should be getting the Winter Energy Payment. There is also extra support available for lower-income households.

Struggling with power bills? The winter energy payment is designed to help lower-income and older New Zealanders cover their costs over the colder months.

Introduced in 2017, the small financial boost is available to more than 1 million New Zealanders. And for those who don’t qualify, there are other ways to get help with your utility bills.

Here’s what you need to know about the payment.

Who gets it?

The Winter Energy Payment is made to anyone on a main benefit, NZ Superannuation or the Veteran’s Pension. The payments are made between May 1 and October 1. They arrive a week late - so this year, the payments began on May 8.

How do I get it?

You don’t have to do anything. The money is paid automatically to people who are already receiving these benefits or pensions, either weekly or fortnightly. If you think you should be entitled to it but are not getting it, contact the Ministry of Social Development.

How much do I get?

Single people with no kids get $20.46 a week, and couples or people with dependent children get $31.82 a week. For a couple, the money is paid into one person’s account rather than split. The payments are tax-free, and don’t affect other payments received from Work and Income. If you get income-related rent subsidies, it doesn’t affect those either.

Can I get paid all at once?

No - it can only be weekly payments.

Are there any catches?

If you travel overseas for more than a month, the payment will be stopped for the period you are overseas. If you don’t tell Work and Income, they may make you pay the money back.

I don’t need this money - do I have to take it?

Nope - you can opt out by filling a form or calling the Ministry of Social Development. Once you’ve opted out you won’t receive it again in future years unless you opt back in.

What if I’m not on a benefit or pension? Can I still get help with my bills?

Yes. If you have an electricity, gas or water bill you can’t pay and you cannot resolve it with your power company, you can get up to $200 a week from Work and Income to pay a bill or reconnect your power.

This is only available if you earn less than a certain amount - for example $1308 for a couple who own less than $2131 in assets.

If you earn less than this amount weekly before tax, you qualify:

• Single and 16 to 17 years old: $783.91

• Single and 18 years old or over: $900.93

• Couple (with or without children): $1308.60

• Sole parent with 1 child: $1093.25

• Sole parent with 2 or more children: $1151.80

If you have a new child, your kids are sick, you can’t warm your house, or your bedding is worn because of long-term illness, you may qualify for help to pay for bedding, blankets, curtains or heaters.

Will the Winter Energy Payment be around forever?

The survival of the payment in its current form may depend on who is in power. Labour says it will maintain it. National will also keep it but eventually wants to raise the pension age to 67, meaning fewer retirees will get it. And the Act Party wants to target it to only beneficiaries and over-65s on a Community Services Card.