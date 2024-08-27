Emotional meeting held over mill closures, Winstone Pulp considers closing entire operation

“What’s going to change is my son will be moving away, he’ll go to Australia,” he said.
Aaron’s mate Duane Dixon was at the meeting with him, they’ve been working together, on the same shift, for every one of those 29 years.
“We’ve been a very tight knit group for a long time and as you can see from today we’ve still got each other’s backs, probably always will,” he said.
Some people are already moving away from the area, but Dixon said while he’ll fight to stay put, he might not have much choice.
“I don’t want to move away, this is my home but if I have to support my family I’ll do what I have to do,” said Dixon.
Something Daniel Abernathy was also worried about, he’s an electrician at the mill.
“It’s a pretty sad place at the mill at the moment. There’s a lot of worry and people are just wondering what they’re going to do, where they’re going to go, how they’re going to get a job, how they’re going to get by.
“The company itself has been fantastic - the shareholders, the board, they’ve all been fantastic, they don’t want to shut the mill, they want to keep it open.. it’s just the way it is with power prices at the moment, basically,” he said.
Winstone’s chief financial officer Glenn Whiting looked shaken as he took to the stage, saying it’d been a tough few weeks as he thanked the community for their support.
“I’m quite convinced we are going to get this right. I’m going to do my utmost,” he said.
He wants the government to offer an electricity subsidy to Winstone’s, as it did repeatedly for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.
But National MP Suze Redmayne would make no such promises - saying the coalition was putting pressure on power companies to come up with their own solutions.
“And then we are also going to work with the Electricity Authority to make sure they’re doing what they should be doing, If not we will look into that,” she said.
If the government does make a move it needs to be a quick one, as the clock is ticking. Winstone’s consultation with its workers closes on Monday and the two mill sites are expected to shut down by early October.