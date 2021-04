FILE

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, on Broadlands Rd, was reported at 8.39am.

Traffic was being diverted north of the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said twos ambulance were on the scene. A helicopter was requested but could not get off the ground due to poor weather.

Two people had serious injuries, she said.

More to come.