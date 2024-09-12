Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

A two-vehicle crash in Manawatu late this afternoon has reportedly left people with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are responding to the crash on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield, Manawatu.

Police say initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they have responded with one helicopter, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

The crash was reported to police at around 4:45pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.