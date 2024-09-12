A two-vehicle crash in Manawatu late this afternoon has reportedly left people with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said emergency services are responding to the crash on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield, Manawatu.
Police say initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they have responded with one helicopter, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.
The crash was reported to police at around 4:45pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.