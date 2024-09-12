Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Emergency services responding to serious Manawatu two-vehicle crash

NZ Herald
A two-vehicle crash in Manawatu late this afternoon has reportedly left people with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are responding to the crash on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield, Manawatu.

Police say initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they have responded with one helicopter, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

The crash was reported to police at around 4:45pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.”

More to come.

