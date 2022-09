Police and St John ambulance are attending a report of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

Police and St John ambulance are attending a report of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious assault in a suburban Hamilton street this morning.

Police confirmed that officers and St John ambulance are attending to a report at 11am today of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

It is understood someone may have been seriously injured in the attack.

The incident has occurred on a residential street across the road form the Nawton Domain.

MORE TO COME