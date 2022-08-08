Puhoi Village was flooded after a stream burst its bank. Video / George Chappell

Emergency services are responding to reports of flooding in and around Puhoi after a night of stormy weather.

Locals have shared videos online showing major flooding in the early hours of this morning.

One person shared footage of a police vehicle with its lights flashing near a bridge, as a clean-up truck can be seen standing nearby. Both vehicles are surrounded by water.

"Whole village flooded," he wrote.

People on a Puhoi community Facebook group have reported significant thunder and lightning, which many described as strong and very loud.

The power was also cut to parts of the village last night.

"Think that lightning might of hit something near us - took about 10 years off my life," one woman wrote.

Another said: "Unbelievable thunder - scaring the bejesus out of humans and dogs. Power on/off/on/off but now again at 8.42pm. Rain radar shows a bit more rain and thunderstorms, but hopefully moving on."

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency have been approached for more information.

