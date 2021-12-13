Emergency services responding to dozens of callouts as heavy rain sparks flooding in Manawatū

Emergency services are responding to dozens of callouts as heavy rain sparks flooding in Manawatū. Photos / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Emergency services are responding to dozens of callouts as heavy rain sparks flooding in Manawatū. Photos / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Homes are threatened, a welfare centre has been activated and hundreds of sandbags are being brought in as torrential rain sparks flash flooding tonight in Manawatū.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they have received "several reports" of flooding in the Rangitīkei and Manawatū districts, including central Feilding.

Two homes in Hunterville are threatened by floodwater, while a third has been evacuated and contractors have arrived at the properties with around 500 sandbags.

At least two vehicles have also been involved in accidents caused by the flooding, while a welfare centre has also been set up in Feilding for those affected.

The Manawatū District Council said Fire and Emergency crews are responding to calls from people requiring assistance at their homes.

"Our reticulation team are out clearing drains where possible."

The council is asking residents to "stay home and don't go out sight-seeing". In an update just after 9pm the council said the Feilding Countdown had closed for the evening.

FEILDING FLOODING UPDATE - 8:40PM Fire and Emergency crews are responding to calls from people requiring assistance at... Posted by Manawatū District Council on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey told Stuff the service had responded to more than 30 callouts across Feilding.

Crews were responding from Feilding, Bunnythorpe and the Palmerston North area, Dempsey said.

The calls related to flooding to properties, and the service was not aware of any reports of injury or blocked access.

A welfare centre has been set up tonight in Feilding for anyone affected by the flooding. Photo / Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Traffic Updates

Dempsey said firefighters began receiving calls about 7pm to the Feilding area. About 35 calls had been received.

The council has set up a welfare centre at St John's Church Parish Hall in Feilding.

"At this stage, we are basically waiting for the rain to stop and then we will be able to assess what further action we can take."

A Rangitikei District Council spokeswoman said Civil Defence were onsite at flooding in Hunterville, monitoring Turakina River levels that are projected to rise overnight.

Torrential rain sparked flash flooding tonight in Feilding. Photo / Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Traffic Updates

"Some of it has been pretty bad - crews were having trouble getting through it.

"We will monitor this overnight and tomorrow and issue any updates that are needed," the spokeswoman said.

Police said there was also flooding on State Highway 1 at Hunterville near Mt Curl Rd.

Two homes in Hunterville are being threatened by floodwater, and a third has been evacuated, a council spokesperson said.

Contractors have arrived at the properties with around 500 sandbags.

Flooding in the Hunterville area - 13 December 10pm We are aware of flooding issues from the Onga Road stream at SH1, Hunterville - please avoid this area - our crews are in the area monitoring the situation. Posted by Rangitikei District Council on Monday, December 13, 2021

SH1 in Hunterville has also been closed to all traffic except four-wheel-drives, the council says.

Meanwhile, a vehicle has flipped on Turakina Rd near Marton in the Rangitīkei District.

Police said the incident occurred after heavy rain led to a slip on Wanganui Rd. There are no obvious injuries, but the road remains blocked.

A ute has also crashed into a ditch in Feilding. The vehicle lost control while travelling through floodwaters on Lethbridge Rd shortly after 10pm. There are no reported injuries, police said.

The MetService Rain Radar shows majority of the lower North Island is currently covered in rain. Photo / MetService

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for regions in the lower North Island including Whanganui and Manawatū. The watch has been issued from 9pm December 13 to 7am December 14.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said warm days and humid nights are set to continue as a northerly flow pulls warm, moist subtropical air down over the country.

"These humid air masses are quite dynamic and can hold a lot of moisture, therefore producing significant rainfall rates. We are already seeing pulses of heavy rain affecting the upper North Island," Rossiter said.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes told the Herald Palmerston North recorded 45.4mm of rain in the past 23 hours - with over half of that falling between 9pm and 10pm on Monday night.

A thunderstorm went through the region with the Tararua Range recording a number of lighting strikes.

Heavy rain warnings and watches remain in force for parts of the North Island, and northwest Tasman.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.