Emergency services responding to chemical spill in Christchurch

Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said four firetrucks and a hazmat unit are at the site of the spill.

Emergency services were called to the nitric acid spill just off Lunns Rd in Middleton, shortly after 12.30pm.

The spokesperson said motorists should avoid the area and police are assisting with traffic control.

Stuff has reported five people have been hospitalised and the incident happened at Owens Transport yard.

Owens Transport branch manager Nick Max declined to comment on the situation.

